Unusual Minnesota Symbols
5 Most Unusual Official State of Minnesota Symbols
5 Most Unusual Official State of Minnesota Symbols
Gordy’s Hi-Hat Takes You Behind The Counter [VIDEO]
Maybe You Have A Collectable, Maybe It Will Just Collect Dust, Antique Appraisers At The Depot April 19th
Superior Public Library Hosts Internet Safety Workshop For Kids
So, You Won The Minnesota Powerball, What Do You Do Now?
This has been an odd winter. We get some snow, then it melts and you are left with ice. You go to walk your trails and you slide all over the place. Now you can't enjoy your time alone with nature because you can't ski on snow and you can't walk on the slippery stuff. Watch these guys make the best of it, skating on the trails
I have several friends that are either Vegan or Vegetarian. Yes, there's a difference. My friend that is a vegetarian will still eat some fish and shrimp and I always know I can toss a salad her way and she'll be good. However, when I cook for my friends who are Vegan, it is a bit more difficult. But, why in the world would either of them want to eat a non-meat burger just because it actually bleeds like a real burger patty? From what I've seen that just makes them cringe.
If you were honest you could probably name the Minnesota State Bird, right, the Loon. I learned that and our State Flower, the Lady Slipper at a very young age. But, did you know we have a State Muffin or a State Soil? Here are some other Minnesota State symbols you might not have known, just in case you're ever playing a radio trivia game.
The votes have been counted and we have our final four locations! Now, you get to decide who moves on to compete head-to-head in the Happy Hour Showdown...
Your eyes may be bigger than your stomach when you look at this.
We've arrived to the final four in our Burger Bracket Battle! The first matchup in the semifinals features Anchor Bar and 7 West Taphouse...
Accordions. Snow. Fireplaces. Couples. Food.
Look on.
My husband decided late in the Spring to start a garden last year. I told him it would be all him since I kill air ferns (who knew they needed water too, I thought they just needed air!) However, I felt horrible guilty when the garden began to reap a harvest and I had nothing to do with it but make the salads and/or cook the vegetables. They were delicious, it saved on our grocery bill and I know it was loads healthier. This year he decided to start earlier and use the starter seeds pictured above, have you used these?
Some people apparently have no conscience. Bayley, a high school student at Denfeld High School, took part in a high school art show at Miller Hill Mall on March 20. During the course of the show, Bayley's piece was stolen.
If you've been following the Belknap Street project, you know that the two-year work kicked off on Monday - with the first cycle of work focusing on the eastern and western edges of the cross-town thoroughfare. A discovery made while crews were setting up temporary light signals is prompting a slight change of plans and an unexpected road closure.